× Regal Theater to reopen Oct. 1 as a ‘hologram’ theater

SOUTH SHORE — The Avalon Regal Theater will be one of the first theaters in the country to bring in “hologram” projections.

The theater, 1645 E. 79th St., announced Friday that it will have installed by Oct. 1 projection equipment that allows live acts to appear three-dimensionally on stage at the theater while physically elsewhere.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Owner Jerald Gary has been working for a year-and-a-half to get the technology into the theater from 1927 he’s worked on since purchasing the theater at a foreclosure auction in 2014.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3366990/3366990_2017-06-19-185730.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3