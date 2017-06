Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Kaufmann, Patti Vasqeuz and other members of the WGN Radio crew visit the 31st Annual Scottish Festival in Itasca to see if they have what it takes to compete in the Highland Games. Jeff Armstrong, the Festival's Heavy Athletics Director, demonstrates a few traditional Scottish events and advises the WGN Radio crew on technique.

BONUS: To prepare Justin Kaufmann for his first taste of haggis, Gus Noble, President of the Chicago Scots, recites some of Robert Burns' "Address to a Haggis."

