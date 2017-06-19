× Live from Studio 435: Mooner

Lee Ketch of the terrific Chicago power-pop band Mooner makes a return visit to Studio 435 to talk about the process of recording and playing music, his recent covers song collaboration with his wife, EML 101 Vol. 1, how he’s evolved as a singer-songwriter, what we should look for on the next record, the challenges of being in a band, the quality of the Chicago music scene, dealing with the business side of the industry and the Mooner show this weekend at The Hideout. Lee also plays a few songs including “Masterpiece,” “Desire” “The Stand-In” and “Alison.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio