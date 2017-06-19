× Jordan Reeves: VideoOut

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the founder of VideoOut, Jordan Reeves. VideouOut is building the world’s largest library of coming out and ally support stories, highlighting the diversity of writers and the spectrum of interests in the LGBTQ community. He tells Bill and Wendy about the company, and even shares his coming out story.

