× Is President Trump under criminal investigation?

Touché! If it’s Monday it means that political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here to mix it up over the top political stories making news. Tonight, Chris and Dave talk about the ongoing healthcare debate and Senate leaders planning to rush a new bill to a vote, the continuing investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and Georgia’s high-stakes congressional runoff.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio