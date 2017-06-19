× Hall of Famer Tim Raines changed baseball forever

Hall of Fame baseball player Tim Raines joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Rock Solid: My Life in Baseball’s Fast Lane.” Tim talks about his great playing career, his problems with drugs early on, how players like Andre Dawson and Gary Carter helped him with his rehab, being a “five-tool” player, the success he had during his first full season playing in the major leagues, the role confidence plays in being successful, how he always was striving to be a better player, why he didn’t care about his statistics, the art of stealing bases, being on two great teams that had seasons shortened by a work stoppage, playing and coaching for the Chicago White Sox, how he became known as Tim “Rock” Raines, the disease that ended his career and what it means to be a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

