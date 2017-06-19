× Food Network star Marcela Valladolid is breaking misconceptions about Mexican food

Chef, television host and author Marcela Valladolid joins Justin to chat about her career and her new book, “Casa Marcela: Recipes and Food Stories of My Life in the Californias.” Marcela talks about why she wanted to include food stories in the book, how she is trying to break misconceptions people have about Mexican food, how the traditions of her family influence the work she does now, the book being a reflection of her family life, how she dreamed of being on television sharing her vision of food, her views on being authentic and the importance of creating an exciting presentation for the food.

