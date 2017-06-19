× “Elton Jim” gives Adam West a nostalgic “Bat-obituary” and wonders why so many TV series finales don’t really give us an true ending!

In this 57th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and Mick Kayler wax nostalgic about the campy ’60s TV series, “Batman” as they fondly remember and give a fitting “Bat-sendoff” to the late actor, Adam West. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” he and Emily Armanetti debate TV series finales including, “The Leftovers,” “Lost” and “The Sopranos,” as Jim demands a REAL ending.