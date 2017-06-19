× Chicago Beyond Managing Director Liz Dozier: “In some of our most marginalized communities here in the city you cannot separate education and youth safety”

Educator and Chicago Beyond managing director Liz Dozier joins Justin to discuss Chicago Beyond’s second annual Go Innovate Challenge. Liz talks about what she learned from the first challenge and how she wanted to improve it, finding new ways to tackle issues such as education and gun violence and the future of funding social issues.

