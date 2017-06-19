× Atlanta Journal-Constitution Reporter Tamar Hallerman: Jon Ossoff “really lit up the race”

In April, John learned about Georgia House Democratic Nominee Jon Ossoff, set to run in a special election against Republican Karen Handel. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman breaks down the importance of voting in tomorrow’s special runoff election in Georgia. She tells us what about Trump’s administration is benefiting and negatively impacting each of Karen Handel’s and Jon Ossoff’s odds.