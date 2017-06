× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/17/17: Abby Cheesman, Greg Trotter, Abha Bhattarai

Amy Guth discusses the problems of traditional resumes with Abby Cheesman, co-founder of Skill Scout. Chicago Tribune business reporter Greg Trotter then joins to talk about Kitchen Chicago, a shared commercial kitchen in the city. Later, Abha Bhattarai from the Washington Post breaks down the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods.