WGN Radio Theatre #190: Father Knows Best, Dr. Christian & Inner Sanctum

Posted 2:02 AM, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:03AM, June 18, 2017

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 17, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Father Knows Best: Taking On City Hall” starring Robert Young (01-04-51). Next we have: “Dr. Christian: The Kidnapped Husband” starring Jean Hersholt (01-02-38).  For our final episode of the night we have: “Inner Sanctum: The Judas Clock” starring Berry Kroeger (04-17-45).

