× WGN Radio Theatre #190: Father Knows Best, Dr. Christian & Inner Sanctum

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 17, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Father Knows Best: Taking On City Hall” starring Robert Young (01-04-51). Next we have: “Dr. Christian: The Kidnapped Husband” starring Jean Hersholt (01-02-38). For our final episode of the night we have: “Inner Sanctum: The Judas Clock” starring Berry Kroeger (04-17-45).

