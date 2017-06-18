× Today’s A Good Day: Battling Cancer Through Music

Chicago Theater actress and three-time cancer survivor and musician Donica Lynn joins Dean Richards to share her story and upcoming benefit concert ‘Today’s a Good Day—Walk With Me’ on Monday, June 26, 2017 at The Mercury Theater Chicago. The show and music choices provide a glimpse at the uphill climb cancer patients face and their ultimate victory, no matter the outcome. The proceeds for this event go to the American Cancer Society and American Brain Tumor Association.

For more information visit Mercurytheaterchicago.com