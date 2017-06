× Time Magazine’s ‘The Next Generation of Catholic Priests… Young, Energized and Ready to Remake the Church’

Chicago’s own Rev. James Wallace of St. Juliana Parish, featured in this week’s Time Magazine article ‘The God Squad: The Next Generation of Catholic Priests… Young, Energized and Ready to Remake the Church’ discusses the inspiration from Pope Francis and Cardinal Cupich, to shift the way the Catholic Church serves their communities and reset the Church for future generations.