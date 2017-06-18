This is History: The 8-Hour Workday Enacted, ‘Don McNeill’s Breakfast Club’ Debuts, First Ground Forces in Vietnam, Elvis’ Final Performance, ‘The David Letterman Show’ Premieres

Posted 6:13 AM, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:09AM, June 18, 2017

Dave Plier and Roger Badesh (in for Dave Schwan) talk about the 1868 passing of the 8 hour workday, the every first Father’s Day, the debut of Raggedy Ann & Andy, the premier of Don McNeill’s Breakfast Club in Chicago, the introduction of Chicago’s elevated train system, Captain Video & the Video Rangers, the start of the Vietnam War, the first episode of Late Night with David Letterman and more.