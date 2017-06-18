× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/18/17

Welcome to the Father’s Day edition of The Sunday Spin.

To kick the show off, Rick will chat with Sam and our newest edition to the WGN Radio News team, Dometi Pongo. Then, Rick will go into our weekly spin through national politics, including the shooting at the Republican’s congressional baseball practice, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee and President Trump using Twitter to confirm he is now being investigated as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interests.

For our first guest, Rick speaks to Democratic state Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea in the Metro-East area. Hoffman is the sponsor of the Democratic version of bills to change workers’ compensation and he shares his rebuttal to changes being sought by insurers who appeared on the show last week.

Then, David Yepsen stops by the studio. David is formerly the national political reporter and columnist for the Des Moines Register and previously was director of the Paul Simon Institute of Policy at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He is now he’s the host of the venerable Iowa Press show on Iowa Public Television. Rick and Yepsen will talk about Muller’s obstruction investigation into President Trump, the political climate in Springfield, and more.

After that, Rick is joined in studio with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton. They will talk about Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s call for a special legislative session to begin next week, a series of proposals offered by House and Senate Republicans and where he may see things ending up.

