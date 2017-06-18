× The Need For Good Electricians With Klein Tools, G.H Popcorn, Father’s Day Promotion Winner And A Flurry Of Prizes!

On today’s show:

Frank Fontana takes you down “electric” avenue as he talks with Klein VP of Marketing Greg Palese to discuss their training programs for up and coming electricians and the need for great electricians. They also welcome in the winner of Klein’s Electrician of the Year Bill Budz!

Frank then talks with Corinne Kelly, VP of Marketing at G.H Cretors, about their new deal with Cubs to sell their delicious popcorn!

Frank then welcomes in his Father’s Day Promotion Winner Russell DeSeno. His daughter Angie and wife Rosaria tell Frank why their dad is worthy of the prize on Father’s Day!

The second half of the show is full of prizes as listeners and Father’s Day winner Russell receives gifts from the folks at Message Envy, American Writers Museum, NEWCITY and Paper Source. Frank gets to learn about these companies and also showers Russell with goodies and Shaun from Message Envy gives him his first message!