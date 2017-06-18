× Steve James’ fascinating new film “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

Rick is joined by remarkably talented director Steve James from the likes of Hoop Dreams and Life Itself to talk about his newest film, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” which tells the story of the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. According to Rick, it’s “better than the best Law & Order episode.” We find out how it was making the film and why Steve found it to be so important to share this particular story. The film will be showing through Thursday at the Siskel Film Center.