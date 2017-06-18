× Steve Darnall: Nostalgia Digest’s Swimsuit issue and “Those were the Days”

Steve Darnall is a true lover of nostalgia: he’s always been curious about old time radio & culture, largely thanks to his Dad. He joined Rick to tell his story on how he became publisher of the Nostalgia Digest, why they decided to start having a swimsuit edition & what is so special about his Saturday radio show, “Those were the Days” on WDCB 90.9 FM. Then, Steve defines the Golden Age of Radio and comments on the state of radio today.

Check out the magazine’s swimsuit issue bash on Wednesday at the Book Cellar.