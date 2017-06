× Steve Darnall: Nostalgia Digest’s Swimsuit issue and “Those were the Days”

Steve Darnall is a true lover of nostalgia: he’s always been curious about old time radio & culture, largely thanks to his Dad. He joined Rick to tell his story on how he became publisher of the Nostalgia Digest, why they decided to start having a swimsuit edition & what is so special about his Saturday radio show, “Those were the Days” on WDCB 90.9 FM. ┬áThen, Steve defines the Golden Age of Radio and comments on the state of radio today.

Check out the magazine’s swimsuit issue bash on Wednesday at the Book Cellar.