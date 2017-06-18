× State Rep. Jay Hoffman on the Workers’ Compensation landscape in Illinois

Rick speaks to Democratic state Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea in the Metro-East area. Hoffman is the sponsor of the Democratic version of bills to change workers’ compensation. He shares his rebuttal to changes being sought by insurers who appeared on the show last week.

