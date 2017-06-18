× Phil Rosenthal on his list of Chicago’s greatest sportscasters: “Lists are essentially arguments”

Chicago Tribune columnist Phil Rosenthal joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his list of the greatest professional Chicago sports announcers of the last 40 years. They discuss close omissions like Dale Tallon and John Rooney and some of the other criteria that makes a great sports broadcaster like medium and quality of the team, and the inherently arbitrary nature of these kind of rankings.