× OTL #557: Libraries and social justice, Michelin restaurants closing, Mellow Bike Map

Mike Stephen talks with American Library Association president Julie Todaro about the continued importance of libraries and the upcoming 2017 ALA Annual Conference here in Chicago; checks in with DNAinfo Chicago reporter Patty Wetli about the surprising (non)success rate of Chicago’s Michelin-rated restaurants, and chats with The Chainlink president Yasmeen Schuller about her bicycle community website and the Mellow Chicago Bike Map put together by Streetsblog Chicago. Meanwhile, we spin “Stay In Your Lane” — a cool bike safety song (and video) by Chicago’s very own Rhymefest! This week’s local music is provided by American Grizzly.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.