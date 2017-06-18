** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** A Trump Steaks' Filet Mignon, one of the cuts included in all of The Trump Steaks Collections, is shown in this May 9, 2007 photo. Several different combinations of cuts are available in 'collections' and shipped frozen on dry ice to anywhere. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Let Those Steaks Sizzle With Harry Caray’s Joe Rosetti
** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** A Trump Steaks' Filet Mignon, one of the cuts included in all of The Trump Steaks Collections, is shown in this May 9, 2007 photo. Several different combinations of cuts are available in 'collections' and shipped frozen on dry ice to anywhere. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Joe Rosetti, Executive Chef at Harry Caray’s Restaurant, talks all things steak with Dean Richards as we continue to jump into summer grilling season as well as prepare for a perfect day to make some steaks for Father’s Day!