× Illinois Senate Pres. Cullerton says Gov. Rauner is more focused on his campaign commercials than the state’s budget

This morning, Rick speaks to Illinois Senate President John Cullerton. They will talk about Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s call for a special legislative session to begin next week, a series of proposals offered by House and Senate Republicans and where he may see things ending up.

