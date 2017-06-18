× Former IL. Governor Pat Quinn’s Push For Mayoral Term Limits In Illinois

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn joins Dean Richards to talk about his petition and effort to have term limits on the Chicago Mayoral position as well as congressman and senators, just like the President of the United States. They also talk about how to tackle violence in Chicago and the continued budget stalemate in Springfield, which has been going on for over 700 days.

Fore more information or to join Governor Quinn’s petition, visit takechargchicago.org.