Famous Fathers: The Most Influential Dads in Television History

Dave, Josh, pop culture historian Kevin Pokorny and his son, Ben, along with our listeners talk about top TV Dads including Howard Cunningham (‘Happy Days’), Andy Taylor (‘The Andy Griffith Show’), Jim Anderson (‘Father Knows Best’), Mike Brady (‘The Brady Bunch’), Phil Dunphy (‘Modern Family’), and despite the recent controversy, Cliff Huxtable (The Cosby Show’).