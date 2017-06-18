MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 02: Adam Greenberg #10 of the Miami Marlins hugs manager Ozzie Guillen #13 after striking out against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on October 2, 2012 in Miami, Florida. Greenberg was batting for the first time since being hit in the head by a pitch in 2005 in his first Major Leauge at-bat. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
Ex-Cub Adam Greenberg talks ‘The Art of Perseverance’: “I wanted to…connect with people on a larger scale”
Former Cub Adam Greenberg joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his new book Get Up: The Art of Perseverance, which details his experiences after taking a fastball to the head in his first big league plate appearance, effectively ending his MLB career. Greenberg talks about his goal of turning a life-changing negative into a positive by teaching others to “enjoy the process”, the bittersweet feeling of watching the Cubs win the World Series, getting another at-bat with Ozzie Guillen’s Marlins in 2012, and more.