Ex-Cub Adam Greenberg talks ‘The Art of Perseverance’: “I wanted to…connect with people on a larger scale”

Former Cub Adam Greenberg joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his new book Get Up: The Art of Perseverance, which details his experiences after taking a fastball to the head in his first big league plate appearance, effectively ending his MLB career. Greenberg talks about his goal of turning a life-changing negative into a positive by teaching others to “enjoy the process”, the bittersweet feeling of watching the Cubs win the World Series, getting another at-bat with Ozzie Guillen’s Marlins in 2012, and more.