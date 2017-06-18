FILE - This 1966 photo shows The Monkees, singing group. Shown from left, are, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith. Jones died Wednesday Feb. 29, 2012 in Florida. He was 66. Jones rose to fame in 1965 when he joined The Monkees, a British popular rock group formed for a television show. Jones sang lead vocals on songs like "I Wanna Be Free" and "Daydream Believer." (AP Photo/fls)
Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: The Original Monkee Micky Dolenz
Dean Richards shares his conversation with Micky Dolenz of The Monkees! They talk about his career, his early work in Chicago and they get a visit from the Soul Children of Chicago to sing some of your favorite Monkees’ hits!