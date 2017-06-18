× Dave & Josh Plier Full Show: Father’s Day 2017

Dave’s son, Josh, along with pop culture historian Kevin Pokorny and his son, Ben join Dave for his annual Father’s Day program as they talk about the most influential Dads in TV history including an update on top TV Dad Bill Cosby and his deadlocked jury; how the 2017 Chicago Cubs measure up to the World Series Champs of 2016, Dave and Kevin discuss retro beers making a comeback; plus, Mike Love from ‘The Beach Boys’, Dr. Craig Garfield of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine will join us to talk about the changing role of the modern day father, and Rev. James Wallace of St. Juliana Parish, talks about being featured in this week’s Time Magazine article ‘The God Squad: The Next Generation of Catholic Priests… Young, Energized and Ready to Remake the Church’.