Brian Noonan Show 6/18/17: Father's Day and live music with Irish Fest 2017

Brian and the crew talk Father’s Day, wedding planning, and breakfast cereals, before welcoming guests and live music from the Irish American Heritage Center.

To kick off the show, Brian discusses his Father’s Day and talks to newsman Roger Badesch about his day as well. Plus, some introspective conversation on why Father’s Day can be hard sometimes.

Then, Brian talks to his producer, Cody Gough, about a new study that suggests that planning a wedding is more stressful than having a baby. Cody discusses his experience planning a wedding and how he’s tried to focus on the implications of getting married instead of only focusing on hosting one wedding. As a bonus, Brian recounts his hilarious PreCana experience, including one piece of advice he still remembers decades later.

Brian and the crew then discuss the new marketing approach that Froot Loops cereal is taking to court Millennials. The discussion spirals into an interesting conversation about how many different brands of cereal Roger Badesch has tried (spoiler: it’s a lot).

Then, Mike Shevlin and Kathy O’Neill of the Irish American Heritage Center stop by the studio with musician Rory Makem to chat about Irish Fest on July 7, 8 and 9, 2017. Rory kindly brings his acoustic guitar with him and plays and sings a few traditional Irish tunes as well to liven up the program.

To wrap up the show, legal expert Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to discuss the latest legal news, including the ongoing Bill Cosby case and latest news from Washington. She also answers legal questions from listeners.