After Hours with Rick Kogan: Father's Day with Steve Darnall, Jim Post, Lise's Dad, Roger Badesch & Steve James

Rick talked to Steve Darnall, publisher of Nostalgia Digest and host of “Those Were the Days” on WDCB 90.9 FM about the magazine’s latest swimsuit edition and the golden age of radio. Then, Rick read a story written by Jim Post about growing up with his Daddy. Then, Producer Lise interviewed her dad about his musical influences. Roger Badesch joined in to share part 3 of his life story. Last, but certainly not least, director Steve James told Rick about his new film Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.