PHILADELPHIA - JUNE 09: Adam Burish #37 of the Chicago Blackhawks hoists the Stanley Cup after teammate Patrick Kane scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 and win the Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Wachovia Center on June 9, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Adam Burish talks Blackhawks, NHL Draft festivities: “It’s just fun for me to be back around it again”
Former Blackhawks forward and 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Adam Burish joins Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton ahead of next week’s NHL Draft festivities at the United Center. He tells his story of getting drafted by the Blackhawks while he was fishing with his buddies, the NHL making a bold move by expanding into Vegas and more.