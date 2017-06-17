× Pride Cakes from Goddess and the Baker, Freak Out Friday with our Political Round Table, Elliott Serrano, “What’s That From?!” and more! | Full Show (June 16th)

With Pride Day coming up we welcome Tami from Goddess and the Baker who brought in cupcakes and cookies to celebrate! Then, it’s Friday so that means we have our Political Round Table with Elliott Serrano, Erik Elk, and Todd Belacore. They go over the latest political news and hot topics that happened throughout the week. Next we welcome on Derrick C. Mancini of Quincy Street Distillery who provides the whiskey for “Whiskey and a cookie” and shares his immense knowledge on superheros! Finally, we have another episode of everyone’s favorite game – “What’s That From!?” Where Patti and the late night crew act out a famous movie scene live on air, this week we present… “Finding Nemo”.

Listen to the podcast right here:

