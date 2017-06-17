Justin Kaufmann, Patti Vasqeuz and other members of the WGN Radio crew visit the 31st Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.
Photos: WGN Radio at the Scottish Festival and Highland Games
-
Video: Patti and Justin take an AquaMermaid class
-
The Cubs’ new ‘gold-lined’ jerseys, aLIVE One’s “All-In” Indoor Music Festival, The United Airlines debacle and Music from Chicago’s own, Low Spark| (Full Show April 10th)
-
Full Show: Pretty Late With Patti Vasquez-March 14, 2017
-
Tech Tuesday with Steve “The Gadget Guy”, The Chicago Artisan Chocolate Festival, Tax Talk and John Teti rides sidecar! | Full Show (April 18th)
-
Patti Speaks with Sgt. First Class Iuli from the Wounded Warrior Games
-
-
The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-9-17: Lit Fest Extravaganza!
-
Live from El Paso! Scott Stantis, Dan Kotowski, and music from musician Tess Considine | Full Show (March 30th)
-
Celebrating 20 years of the Chicago Improv Festival
-
Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 2nd) | Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming up! Music from Almond and Olive, Finance Assistance with Cheryl Fields
-
How do we improve Hollywood’s relationship with diverse voices?
-
-
Post-Game Blackhawks Coverage w/ Brent Sopel, Shoe Shine Boy Productions Anniversary Show, Curtis Flagg and Music from ‘Out For Hours’ | Full Show (April 17th)
-
It’s Wellness Wednesday! Dr. Jack Dybis from IVme, Comedian Ken Garr of “Benched”, Cristin McAllister and more! | Full Show (March 29th)
-
Comedian Steven Brody Stevens Live in Studio, Marijuana Industry could be bigger than the NFL in 2020, Terrific food from “Blue Goose Market” and more! | Full Show (May 24th)