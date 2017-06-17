× Marvel’s Darth Vader and ComiCONN Highlights

Marvel Comic’s “Darth Vader #1” is in our hands and we give you our full review and continue our impassioned discussion from the past few weeks about whether the book attempts to rewrite established film canon or not. “Star Wars: Thrawn” author Timothy Zahn, Ray Park (Darth Maul) and ROGUE ONE’s Darth Vader, Spencer Wilding appeared in panels last week at ComiCONN. Kevin Liell hosted the panels and he joins us with exclusive audio highlights. Mark Hamill recently spoke about THE LAST JEDI and the passing of iconic Batman actor Adam West. We review his comments and more!