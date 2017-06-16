× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/16/17: Whole Foods, Work Life Balance, & Terrible Co-Workers

Giant news coming from Amazon this morning announcing that they are buying Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion. Ben Meyerson detailed some of the larger plans Amazon has developed in recent months. Steve and Tom Gimbel looked back to see how the perspective of work has changed in the world, Dr. Jody Foster helped detailed the way to work with those “Schmucks” in the office, and Captain James LaVelle Dickens looked at men’s health since the men in our lives are focused on for Fathers Day.