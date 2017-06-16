× What’s up with that blue and white tree on Lake Shore Drive?

LAKEVIEW — If you’ve driven, biked or run by Belmont Harbor recently, you might wonder what’s going on with that odd-looking tree near Lake Shore Drive.

First it was skinned. Then carved. Now it’s white and blue, with an artist up in its limbs.

It’s the latest effort by the Chicago Tree Project, which revives dead or dying trees by turning them into works of art.

Artist Samantha Rausch is busy on the latest project, working on a ladder as drivers whiz by on Lake Shore Drive.