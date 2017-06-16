× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Controversy in paradise

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about a recent episode of ‘The Carmichael Show’ being pulled, ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, controversy surrounding ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, NBC being nervous with Megyn Kelly, and much more.

