The Opening Bell 6/16/17: Are We Closer To A Recession Than Not?

Janet Yellen raised interest rates earlier this week, and is generally optimistic about the economy, but are there still factors holding us back? Steve sat down with the wrap up conversation of the week with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to look at the other factors that could be burdening the economy and questioning if we are close to a recession. Steve then checked in with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) to kick of the heat of the summer travel season updating travelers about TSA line updates along with last minute airfare deals.