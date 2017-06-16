× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.16.17: Trump investigation, involuntary manslaughter verdict, budget impasse, Bright Side of Life

The thunder from the President Trump tweet storm is clapping at its loudest, when we discover he is under investigation for obstruction of justice. John and Steve discuss. Then, Criminal Defense Attorney Jeff Kroll joins John in-studio to dissect a case from its start in 2014, when Michelle Carter encouraged her boyfriend via text to commit suicide. With the Illinois budget impasse putting the state at risk of losing important – and some entertainment – resources, John turns to Republican House Representative Patti Bellock. She responds to yesterday’s guest, Democratic House Representative Lou Lang. And, finally, it’s that time of the week again: you tell us your Bright Side of Life!