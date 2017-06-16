× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-16-17

We have another huge show as we end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich breaks down the upcoming NBA Draft and the future of the Bulls, we reload another huge week in news with the Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long and DNAinfo Chicago’s Heather Cherone, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz recaps the week in reality shows and we end the show with another great game of “Never Have I Ever!”

