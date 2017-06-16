× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Sessions, and Mueller, oh my!

DNAinfo Chicago reporter Heather Cherone and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Amazon purchasing Whole Foods, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the ongoing investigation into the connection between President Trump’s campaign and Russia, Mayor Emanuel not continuing to seek a court order requiring a judge to oversee police reform efforts in the city, property taxes likely going up, the continuing budget battle in Springfield, President Trump not immediately eliminating protections for the so-called Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as small children, the violence that continues to plague Chicago, the controversy surrounding Sun-Times theater critic Hedy Weiss and Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones.

