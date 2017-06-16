× The Carry Out 6-16-17: “Amazon buying Whole Foods means you can finally get that gluten-free quinoa delivered to your house in less than a day”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Amazon buying grocery retalier Whole Foods, a Minnesota police officer being acquitted of killing Philando Castile, President Trump tweeting again, a heavy donor to Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the husband of a Chicago alderman facing hefty fines for lobbying the mayor through his private emails but failing to register as lobbyists, a new study saying french fries take years off your life, Ben Zobrist heading to the DL, the Cubs opening a three-game set against Pittsburgh this weekend, the Sox playing Toronto up in Canada this weekend, the Bulls getting ready for next week’s NBA Draft and Katy Perry becoming the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio