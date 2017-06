× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.16.17: Nerding out

Happy Father’s Day weekend to all the dads out there! Today we had robots in studio and we played virtual Jenga. We had a cool movie producer in studio, Billy Kats, talking about his awesome film A Season to Remember. Steve Bernas warns us against business scams. Dean Richards checks in from L.A. and President Trump weighs in on how things have been going since he has been in office.