× Night 3 of the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, Hubbard Inn rocks a new Happy Hour Menu, The “Quiet Man” Fundit Campaign, Mortgage Expert Questions, Scott Stantis | Full Show (June 15th)

We welcome on Night Three of the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival with members (Brooke Montoya, Claudia Iao, Michael Silver, Jimmy Rio). Jason Felsenthal (Director of Operations) joins us to discuss the new happy hour menu that Hubbard Inn is rolling out for the Summer. All the way from Ireland – Paschal Cassidy jumps on air to talk about his recent Fundit campaign looking to revamp the train station found in the classic John Wayne movie, The “Quiet Man”. David Hochberg joins us to share his expertise with listeners and our round table as Scott Stantis rides side car. finally we welcome the team from Creative Cone Concepts who is participating in the upcoming Culinary Food Fight. All this and more on this episode of Pretty Late!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER