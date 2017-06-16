Simpsons characters welcome guests at the Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California, on May 7, 2009, before a dedication ceremony for the first day of issue of the Simpsons' stamps by the US Postal Service. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
Never Have I Ever…seen an episode of “The Simpsons”
It’s time once again to learn about your pop culture blind spots as we play another great game of “Never Have I Ever!” Never watched “The Shawshank Redemption?” Never taken a selfie? Never had a sip coffee? It’s time to fess up! Never Have I Ever…used Facebook or Twitter.
