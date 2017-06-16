× Nate Siggard: SkinMotion

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by tattoo artist, and the Founder and CEO of SkinMotion, Nate Siggard. SkinMotion is a mobile application and artist platform network for augmented reality tattoos. In other words, they are tattoos of sound waves, and an app that can play the actual audio! Bill and Wendy talk with Nate to learn more!

