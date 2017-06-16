× Mark O’Connell: “The Close Encounters Man”

Mark O’Connell was a writer for “Star Trek”, has had projects in development in development with DreamWorks, and more, and is now an author. His book, “The Close Encounters Man”, is the definitive biography of an often misunderstood and misrepresented figure in UFOlogy, Dr. J. Allen Hynek. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to tell them all about it.

