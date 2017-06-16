× Louise Joy Brown and Elizabeth Jordan Carr: Midwest Reproductive Symposium international

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the world’s first IVF baby, Louise Joy Brown, America’s first IVF Baby, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, and Medical and IVF Practice Director, Dr. Amber Cooper. Louise and Elizabeth are in town for the Midwest Reproductive Symposium, where they will be meeting on stage for the first time.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.