Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
John Williams always looks on the Bright Side of Life: 06.16.17
Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
From a granddaughter’s third birthday, to a 14th year sober, we ask listeners what’s making them smile today.